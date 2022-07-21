Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park festival is a crowd pleaser

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park is hosting a free fan festival during the World Athletics Championships. There’s a big screen to watch the live action, food, performances, a kids area and more. KLCC heard from some people at the park this week.

“My name is Jaden Salama and I’m a bike valet. There’s lots of music going on, people are having a good time, generally really friendly. It fills up completely full, we almost have had to close. Like in a night we’ll do over 600 bikes.”

Karen Richards / KLCC Jaden Salama

“Kelly Jenkins, I’m from San Diego, California. Today we thought we’d see a little bit of Eugene, we heard about the festival. It’s nice, it’s a great little river park. We’ve been really impressed with Eugene, it’s beautiful. I almost went to grad school in Corvallis but other than that I’ve never been up here to Oregon.”

Karen Richards / KLCC Kelly Jenkins and Jennifer Jones

“I’m Trish Fougner from Victoria British Columbia in Canada. This is the only day we don’t have tickets, that’s why we’re here. But we thought this was a great alternative. Nice spot in the shade, ‘cause it’s been hot in the stands. We were there yesterday, everybody was melting.”

The festival continues through 10 pm Sunday.