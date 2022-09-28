© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ashland Theater Review: "Revenge Song"

KLCC | By Dorothy Velasco
Published September 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT
-EcFP5qM.jpeg
Jenny Graham
Julian Remulla and Reina Guthrie

Revenge Song, now playing at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre, is a lavishly produced punk musical, 1990s style, based on a real-life 17th century French bisexual singer and sword fighter, Julie d’Aubigny.

The author, Qui Nguyen, and director, Robert Ross Parker, were in school together when they and others formed a company called Vampire Cowboys and started creating their first works, including Revenge Song. Their objective was to break the rules of traditional theater and bring forth gender-bending, BIPOC superheroes inspired by comic books.

That’s what they’ve done with this manic, violent, funny, offensive, self-indulgent spectacle. The audience is somewhat split, with one faction relishing the naughtiness, and the other, seen-it-all folks, pondering the need to hear the F word endlessly spoken trippingly on the tongue.

What all can agree on is that the performers, many of them new to the festival, are oozing with talent. Eight actors play numerous roles, and Reina Guthrie, styled after Joan Jett, is a riveting powerhouse as Julie, whom she portrays as a rock star.

The real Julie was an opera singer, which was the hot new thing in the roaring 1690s, but to show just how hot she was, she’s played as a rock queen. Guthrie sings many of the songs written by Shane Rettig, Nguyen and Parker, including heavy metal, femme, punk, hip-hop and even tender ballads with sweet harmony.

And, in spite of sexual abuse, excessive alcohol and drugs, self-cutting and more, Julie keeps seeking, and finding, love. After all, she’s a comic book superhero.

Tags
Arts & Culture Ashland Theater Review
Dorothy Velasco
Dorothy Velasco has reviewed productions at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for KLCC since 1985.
See stories by Dorothy Velasco
Related Content
  • Confederates_Ashland_Theater.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Ashland Theater Review: "Confederates"
    Dorothy Velasco
    Confederates is a brilliant new drama that examines America’s race issues by showing the Civil War through the eyes of enslaved people. In its west coast premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, this luminous play, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Nataki Garrett, the OSF artistic director, is a marvel of theatrical expertise.
  • tempest-photo4.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Ashland Theater Review: "The Tempest"
    Dorothy Velasco
    The Tempest, now playing at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre, may be Shakespeare’s swan song, the last play he wrote without collaborators. Some scholars suggest that the leading character, Prospero, represents Shakespeare himself.As directed by Nicholas Avila, this production, although traditional in style, focuses on enslavement, represented by Ariel, a bird-like sprite played by Geoffrey Warren Barnes, and Caliban, portrayed by James Ryen as a half-human monster, yearning not only to be free, but to be respected.
  • QqgF1aMI.jpeg
    Arts & Culture
    Ashland Theater Review: "King John"
    Dorothy Velasco
    Shakespeare’s King John, one of his lesser known works, is now playing at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in a fresh, unconventional production. Presented in association with Upstart Crow Collective of Seattle, the drama, directed by Rosa Joshi, features 12 women in all the roles.