Springfield revisits some old Halloween haunts

The City of Springfield is revisiting some old haunts this season.

The community is bringing back its “City Hall-o-ween” for the first time since 2019. Mayor Sean VanGordon said he hopes for a big turnout on the 31st. “Historically," he said, "that’s been like 400 kids that come and swarm City Hall and get candy and meet people. I’ll be down there handing out candy.”

In addition, VanGordon told KLCC the Springfield History Museum is tricking out a haunted house. “I walked into the office yesterday, and I look out back and the museum volunteers are making fake walls and sawing stuff and rearranging the whole thing. It is so cool down there right now.”

“Fright at the Museum” runs Thursday to Saturday through the 29th. Before 6:00, the event is family friendly. From 6 to 8:30, the lights are turned down and the frights are turned up for older kids and adults.

Details are on the city's website, here.

