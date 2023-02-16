Annual Frontier Heritage Fair returns to Eugene

Oregonians and history lovers can travel back in time to the days of buckskin, ironworks, and other aspects of pioneer life.

Started by the Fort Umpqua Muzzleloaders, the Frontier Heritage Fair has been held in Eugene for roughly 30 years. Northwest Coast Native Art, vendors, displays, and cultural demonstrations of Oregon life before the 1890’s can be found at the Lane County Fairgrounds.

Walter Evens is President of the Fort Umpqua Muzzleloaders. He said there are many benefits to participating in a hands-on historical experience.

“To be able to learn about the way things were done in the past," Evens said. “Unless you watch some of this stuff on Discovery Channel, people tend to forget the way things were done. Candle making, starting a fire with flint steel.”

The Frontier Heritage Fair will take place this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19.