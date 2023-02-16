© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Arts & Culture

Annual Frontier Heritage Fair returns to Eugene

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM PST
87302273_10157393118952054_5653582884720607232_n.jpg
Walter Evens
A participant displays Native American art, furs, and other artifacts at the 2020 Frontier Heritage Fair.

Oregonians and history lovers can travel back in time to the days of buckskin, ironworks, and other aspects of pioneer life.

Started by the Fort Umpqua Muzzleloaders, the Frontier Heritage Fair has been held in Eugene for roughly 30 years. Northwest Coast Native Art, vendors, displays, and cultural demonstrations of Oregon life before the 1890’s can be found at the Lane County Fairgrounds.

Walter Evens is President of the Fort Umpqua Muzzleloaders. He said there are many benefits to participating in a hands-on historical experience.

“To be able to learn about the way things were done in the past," Evens said. “Unless you watch some of this stuff on Discovery Channel, people tend to forget the way things were done. Candle making, starting a fire with flint steel.”

The Frontier Heritage Fair will take place this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
