A 'Poetry Showcase' will help close out the Racing to Change exhibit's year-long run

An afternoon poetry showcase on Sunday, March 26 will close out the year-long run of the exhibit Racing to Change at the Lane County History Museum. The event, sponsored by Wordcrafters and the Eugene-Springfield NAACP in collaboration with DayintheLife Entertainment, will feature performers, an open mic, story booth, and a Haitian food truck.

Racing to Change tells the story of Black experiences in Oregon, including the stories of individuals from Lane County. The exhibit, which opened in April, 2022, closes on April 1, 2023. A version of the exhibit was previously on display at the University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

Poets in Action features emcee Lyta Blunt, poets Eva Osirus , Paris Woodward-Ganz, and hip hop artist and songwriter m5 Vibe .

Osirus, executive assistant for the Eugene-Springfield NAACP, spoke with KLCC in advance of Sunday’s performances.

Her poems explore her inner and outer worlds, and her experience living on the earth. She’s entitled her performance for Sunday “Racing to Change,” a nod not only to the exhibit, but also to the human urge to seek material gain.

“The story that I'm telling is about how it’s interconnected to our story as human beings,” she said, referencing the biblical story of Adam and Eve, who found enlightenment amid darkness.

“That's where they found true gold. So I'm speaking to the process of decay, of growth, of life, the process of lead transforming into gold, the process of living and being in enlightenment, which is inherently one of going within and not going without,” Osirus said.