Angela Ocaña named Director for Eugene Public Library

Angela Ocaña has been named the new Library Director for the Eugene Public Library. She served as interim director since August, 2023, when former director Will O’Hearn left for a new job.

Ocaña started at the library as the Youth Services supervisor, according to a press release. She was chosen after a national search.

In her 26 years as a professional she has worked in every facet of librarianship.

The library says as a Youth Services Manager, Ocaña helped build the Downtown Library's Teen Center and was a leader in adapting library services through COVID. She also served in the city’s Emergency Operations Center during the pandemic.

“Our library is a vital institution in Eugene,” Ocaña said, “and the Eugene Public Library is one of the best in Oregon. I am excited to lead our organization of amazing and passionate staff as we continue to create an environment of belonging for everyone in our community.”

Ocaña formerly served as the past chair of the Intellectual Freedom Round Table, a forum of the American Library Association for the discussion of activities, programs and problems. She was selected as one of the ALA’s emerging leaders 2018 and has won awards for her work with teens.

