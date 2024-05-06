On the ballot: Levy renewal for Lincoln County Library District

A measure on the May 21 ballot asks voters in coastal Lincoln County to renew a funding measure to support the library district.

The Lincoln County Public Library District makes it possible for people who live in rural areas of the county to have library cards. Measure 21-222 would renew a 5 year local option levy of 9 cents per $1000 assessed value of property.

Bryan Miyagishima is Director of the Lincoln County Library District. He said their libraries help community members stay connected, especially where access to the internet can be spotty.

“A lot of our public libraries are the main forum of access for a lot of the residents here,” he said. “On top of that, I would say that having just access to printed books, DVDs for entertainment, verified information sources, I think it’s hard to place a value on these sorts of things these days.”

Miyagishima added their libraries also offer summer reading programs and places for community members to gather.

The Lincoln County Public Library District supports the Driftwood Public Library in Lincoln City, and the Newport, Toledo, Siletz, and Waldport Public Libraries.

"We also provide some services to the libraries at Oregon Coast Community College and the Guin Library at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport,” Miyagishima said.

According to the Lincoln County Library District website, the district collects money from “all Lincoln County taxpayers except those who live within the city limits of Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo and Yachats.”