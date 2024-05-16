Recreation passes for Eugene/ Springfield youth go on sale Friday

A card that gives Eugene and Springfield youth entry to pools, museums, and other summer activities will go on sale this Friday.

Ben Shorzman with the City of Eugene told KLCC Eugene Recreation and Willamalane in Springfield have teamed up again to offer more than 11,000 1Passes.

“Parents every year I talk to are just so excited, because, like, ‘I got my kids my 1Pass and they can go on the bus or they can go to Amazon pool or to mini-golf at Roaring Rapids and just kind of have a fun summer day,’” he said

The system has been revamped after some snafus last year. There’s an online portal to purchase the passes.

Then, families will have a month to pick up their 1-pass at the City of Eugene’s pools or at Bob Keefer Center in Springfield.

Shorzman says you have to go online and create a user profile first at getrec.org/1pass or willamalane.org/1pass

The passes go on sale Friday at 5:30pm. They’ll be available for pickup beginning May 20th at Amazon, Echo Hollow or Sheldon pools in Eugene and at Bob Keefer Center in Springfield.

They’re good from June 17 to Sept. 2, 2024.

Besides the 1Passes available for sale for $60 from Eugene Recreation and Willamalane, Eugene, Bethel and Springfield schools have 1Passes to give out to some students.

1Pass partner destinations



Amazon Pool

Echo Hollow Pool

Sheldon Pool

Bob Keefer Center

Camp Putt

Emerald Lanes Bowling Alley

Eugene Science Center

Get Air Trampoline Park

Laurelwood Golf Course

Museum of Natural and Cultural History

Oregon Disc Golf at Alton Baker Park

River Road Park and Recreation District

Splash! at Lively Park

Willamalane Park Swim Center

Eugene Emeralds: 1Pass holders and family members can purchase tickets at all home games for $5 except the game July 4. Bonus! Springfield Drifters: Kids get in free for all games except July 3.

Eugene Rec Pick Up Schedule

Amazon Pool

May 20-June 16: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

May 27: holiday schedule, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 1-2: closed for staff training

Echo Hollow Pool

May 20: Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

May 21-24: closed for maintenance

May 25: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

May 26-June 2: closed for maintenance

June 3-15: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sheldon Pool

May 20-June 16: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

May 27: holiday schedule, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 1-2: closed for staff training

Willamalane Pick Up Schedule