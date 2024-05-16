© 2024 KLCC

Recreation passes for Eugene/ Springfield youth go on sale Friday

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:45 AM PDT
Children getting drenched by a water feature at Amazon Pool.
Eugene Rec
Children frolicking at Amazon Pool in Eugene.

A card that gives Eugene and Springfield youth entry to pools, museums, and other summer activities will go on sale this Friday.

Ben Shorzman with the City of Eugene told KLCC Eugene Recreation and Willamalane in Springfield have teamed up again to offer more than 11,000 1Passes.

“Parents every year I talk to are just so excited, because, like, ‘I got my kids my 1Pass and they can go on the bus or they can go to Amazon pool or to mini-golf at Roaring Rapids and just kind of have a fun summer day,’” he said

The system has been revamped after some snafus last year. There’s an online portal to purchase the passes.

Then, families will have a month to pick up their 1-pass at the City of Eugene’s pools or at Bob Keefer Center in Springfield.

Shorzman says you have to go online and create a user profile first at getrec.org/1pass or willamalane.org/1pass

The passes go on sale Friday at 5:30pm. They’ll be available for pickup beginning May 20th at Amazon, Echo Hollow or Sheldon pools in Eugene and at Bob Keefer Center in Springfield.

They’re good from June 17 to Sept. 2, 2024.

Besides the 1Passes available for sale for $60 from Eugene Recreation and Willamalane, Eugene, Bethel and Springfield schools have 1Passes to give out to some students.

1Pass partner destinations

  • Amazon Pool
  • Echo Hollow Pool
  • Sheldon Pool
  • Bob Keefer Center
  • Camp Putt
  • Emerald Lanes Bowling Alley
  • Eugene Science Center
  • Get Air Trampoline Park
  • Laurelwood Golf Course
  • Museum of Natural and Cultural History
  • Oregon Disc Golf at Alton Baker Park
  • River Road Park and Recreation District
  • Splash! at Lively Park
  • Willamalane Park Swim Center
  • Bonus! Eugene Emeralds: 1Pass holders and family members can purchase tickets at all home games for $5 except the game July 4.
  • Bonus! Springfield Drifters: Kids get in free for all games except July 3.

Eugene Rec Pick Up Schedule

Amazon Pool
May 20-June 16: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 27: holiday schedule, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 1-2: closed for staff training

Echo Hollow Pool
May 20: Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
May 21-24: closed for maintenance
May 25: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 26-June 2: closed for maintenance
June 3-15: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sheldon Pool
May 20-June 16: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
May 27: holiday schedule, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 1-2: closed for staff training

Willamalane Pick Up Schedule

Bob Keefer Center
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. (Closed Monday, May 27)
Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 12- 5 p.m.
Tags
Arts & Culture Eugene Parks and RecWillamalanesummer
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald