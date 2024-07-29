Former OSU Instructor to premiere play at Cottage Grove Theatre

Every two years, the American Association of Community Theatre gives playwrights the opportunity to premiere their works at one of a handful of partnered theaters.

This year, Cottage Grove’s Cottage Theatre will host one of six plays chosen from a pool of 300. The drama, “Tennessee Wet Rub,” comes from the mind of former OSU student and instructor Kim Ruyle.

Cottage Theatre "Tennessee Wet Rub" playwright Kim Ruyle.

Set in 1951, the story is described as a barbecue restaurant owner’s journey toward acceptance after a young interracial couple enters his restaurant seeking shelter.

“This play kind of highlights that theme about discovering what we have in common with each other and finding common ground,” said Ruyle.

The playwright currently lives in Wisconsin, but visited Cottage Grove to oversee the production’s cast and crew. Ruyle will also return to town for the show’s opening night.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled with what they’re doing with this production,” he said.

The Cottage Grove showing will be headed by local director Stanley Coleman. Ruyle says he believes a wide audience will be able to enjoy and identify with the show.

“Tennessee Wet Rub” will run the weekends of Aug. 9 through Aug. 25. Ticket prices are $29 for adults and $15 for youth 18 and under.

More information, including showtimes, can be found at the Cottage Theatre’s website.