Visual Arts Week offers multiple ways to celebrate art in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published September 25, 2024 at 3:46 PM PDT
A brightly lit blown up character with people gathered around.
1 of 2  — BRiGHT-AfterParty-2400x1600.jpg
The Eugene Bright Parade is Saturday evening starting at 7:00 in downtown Eugene.
Provided by City of Eugene.
A sculpture featuring red and brown wooden shapes.
2 of 2  — CulturalCurrents-JennyEllsworth-2400x1600.jpg
An art installation by Jenny Ellsworth near Eugene's Hult Center.
Provided by City of Eugene.

Visual Arts Week is a celebration of the visual arts in Eugene. It includes temporary installations, shows at galleries, events, art talks, and tours of the 20 by 21 mural project.

Jessica Watson is acting public art manager with the city’s cultural services department.

“Eugene really loves their arts, all art forms. And this was just an extra exciting way to celebrate the arts, especially after the 20 by 21 mural project initiative had just closed,” said Watson. “So this is a way to celebrate what we have here.”

Visual arts week kicks off Friday with the closing celebration of the Mayor’s teen art show. It features works by 42 teenagers from 19 local schools. The reception starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Maude Kerns Art Center.

The Eugene Bright Parade is Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:00 p.m., starting and ending at East Eighth Avenue and Pearl Street.

And several galleries will display exhibits for the week, including the City Hall Gallery, the White Lotus Gallery and "Emerge" on 10th Avenue.

Visual Arts Week wraps up with the Native American Artist Market on Oct. 6.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
