Oregon’s only intact wooden lighthouse will get some TLC in the New Year

Sitting atop a bluff at the mouth of the Yaquina River is a small wooden lighthouse in need of repair. Soon, this piece of Oregon Coast history will undergo restorations meant to last for generations to come.

The Yaquina Bay lighthouse, which sits 161-feet above sea level, is believed to be the oldest structure in Newport. It’s also the only Oregon lighthouse with living quarters attached and the last wooden lighthouse still standing on the coast.

Restoration work is scheduled to begin in January. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton says the work will include "a complete exterior restoration. That includes roof framing and chimneys, repair work for the brick foundation, the lantern, siding, doors and windows, a completely new roof and complete exterior paint. That will be a $1.6 million project.”

Knowlton said the lighthouse will be closed from New Year’s Day through June 2025, but the surrounding state park, which gets about 1.7 million visits each year, will remain open.

The lighthouse, built in 1871, served mariners for only a few short years before it was decommissioned in favor of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse in 1874. Still, the little wooden lighthouse remains a beacon for millions of visitors and history buffs.

Each biennium, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spends a portion of its project funds on historic restoration and maintenance. Additional upcoming projects include the Cape Foulweather Gift Shop at Otter Crest and Hughes House at Cape Blanco State Park . The Cape Foulweather Gift Shop will be closed Feb. through June 2025 with limited to no parking during construction.