The Eugene Symphony has chosen its next music director

The Eugene Symphony has announced the appointment of Alex Prior as its next music director.

Prior will take the helm in the fall, as the Symphony marks its 60th anniversary. A native of England, Prior was appointed Assistant Conductor of the Seattle Symphony at the age of 17.

He went on to serve as Music Director of the Edmonton Symphony at the age of 22. He’s also conducted in major concert halls across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior told KLCC he’s known of the Eugene Symphony’s reputation for years.

“I was aware of the Eugene Symphony even as a kid in the UK,” he told KLCC’s Oregon On the Record. “I think that speaks for itself. This orchestra really has a reputation that goes way beyond the local community. Wonderfully. Though it serves the local community. It is an orchestra with renown. And I think that’s something for Eugene to be proud of actually.”

“Alex stood out from an incredibly strong pool of candidates,” said Arden Olson, Chair of the Music Director Search Committee, in a news release. “He impressed us not just with his artistry and leadership onstage but also with his passion for reaching listeners of all backgrounds. We believe his arrival will bring fresh inspiration to our musicians and audiences alike.”

Prior follows in the footsteps of previous Eugene Symphony music directors, including Marin Alsop, Giancarlo Guerrero and Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

The Symphony says Prior’s first performance with the Eugene Symphony is scheduled for Oct. 12 to open the 2025-2026 season.

The Eugene Symphony will announce details of its upcoming season next Thursday.

Alex Prior recently spoke with Oregon On the Record host Michael Dunne. You can hear their conversation on Monday, March 17 at 2 p.m. on KLCC.

