Eugene Saturday Market to open this weekend

Eugene’s Saturday market will return this weekend for its 56th season with hundreds of booths and the crowning of a new Slug Queen.

Eugene Saturday Market marketing manager Renee Thompson said this year’s focus will be sustainability, and celebrating the people who have contributed to its 56-year history.

"They really do appreciate and rely on your support, especially those elders who (have) been a part of our history for decades,” Thompson said. “Every year some people retire, so come and support them now."

Thompson said last year, the market celebrated the story of its founder, Lotte Streisinger, by publishing and distributing zines. It hopes to expand that effort this year.

She said other planned events during the season include an Earth Day celebration and a Mother’s Day giveaway. Thompson said the market is bringing back a few sustainable practices it suspended during COVID, such as vendors providing reusable silverware that visitors can leave at silverware return stations throughout the venue.

On opening day, the market will have activities for all ages, new and old booths, and will celebrate the coronation of Slug Queen Sitara T. Slugshine.

Slugshine, a perennial candidate who was runner up during last year’s pageant, succeeds Panda SnuggleSlug, who abdicated after she was not able to complete her reign.

Thompson said about 360 artists and businesses have already signed up for booth slots throughout the season. Opening day celebrations are this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Park Blocks and market pavilion along 8th Avenue in downtown Eugene.

