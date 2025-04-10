© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Book lovers take notice! The Eugene Public Library Book Sale is this weekend.

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:27 PM PDT
Thousands of people are expected to visit the Eugene Friends of the Library Book sale over the weekend.
Courtesy of Friends of the Eugene Public Library
Thousands of people are expected to visit the Eugene Friends of the Library Book sale over the weekend.

This weekend, a major literary event is taking place at the Lane Events Center in Eugene. The Friends of the Library Book Sale benefiting the Eugene Public Library has been an annual event since 1979.

The organization says about 30,000 books will be for sale, many of them priced at $2 or less.

Linda Ague is President of the Friends of the Library. She said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“A great occasion for people who love books and love to read to get together,” she said. “It’s thousands of people. There’s lots of opportunity for everyone to find something exciting.”

Ague says all the books are donated throughout the year and hundreds of volunteers are involved.

There are books for adults and children, also games, puzzles and other ephemera in the sale.

Ague said it’s most crowded on Saturday morning when the sale opens. But anytime over the weekend, there’s something to be found.

“I don’t shop until the end of the sale and I buy hundreds of books,” she said. “If you have a Little Free Library, it is a wonderful way to have that sort of backlog, just in case it gets a little empty where you are. It’s a very inexpensive way for you to make sure you have stock.”

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Eugene Public Library to fund materials and programs.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lane Events Center Performance Hall.
Tags
Arts & Culture Eugene Public LibraryLane Events CenterBooks
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald