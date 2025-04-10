Book lovers take notice! The Eugene Public Library Book Sale is this weekend.

This weekend, a major literary event is taking place at the Lane Events Center in Eugene. The Friends of the Library Book Sale benefiting the Eugene Public Library has been an annual event since 1979.

The organization says about 30,000 books will be for sale, many of them priced at $2 or less.

Linda Ague is President of the Friends of the Library. She said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“A great occasion for people who love books and love to read to get together,” she said. “It’s thousands of people. There’s lots of opportunity for everyone to find something exciting.”

Ague says all the books are donated throughout the year and hundreds of volunteers are involved.

There are books for adults and children, also games, puzzles and other ephemera in the sale.

Ague said it’s most crowded on Saturday morning when the sale opens. But anytime over the weekend, there’s something to be found.

“I don’t shop until the end of the sale and I buy hundreds of books,” she said. “If you have a Little Free Library, it is a wonderful way to have that sort of backlog, just in case it gets a little empty where you are. It’s a very inexpensive way for you to make sure you have stock.”

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Eugene Public Library to fund materials and programs.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lane Events Center Performance Hall.

