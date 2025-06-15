© 2025 KLCC

'Rez Duck' Jana Schmieding comes back to her University of Oregon roots

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 15, 2025 at 6:41 PM PDT
Jana Schmieding.
Kevin Scanlon
/
Publicity photo
Jana Schmieding.

Writer, actress, comedienne, and activist Jana Schmieding is known for her work with Native-themed series such as “Rutherford Falls” and “Reservation Dogs," but she’s also a “Duck." The University of Oregon alum is this year’s commencement speaker, and spent this weekend reconnecting with her campus community. 

Schmieding graduated in 2005 with a degree in Theater Arts. On Saturday, she and her family tied on aprons and cooked fry bread tacos at the UO Longhouse for Native students, alum, and special dignitaries, including UO President Karl Scholz. 

Schmieding said it turns out Scholz’s daughter is a fan of her work, and there’s a new project underway. 

“The latest is that we just shot a (currently unnamed) pilot also created by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Bobby Wilson, and Jackie Keliiaa, three comedy writers. Sierra was the co-creator of ‘Rutherford Falls.’ And it’s a community center comedy that takes place in Oakland, but we shot it in Portland. And if the show gets picked up by NBC for a series run, we will shoot it in Portland,” Schmieding told KLCC. 

If the show gets greenlit, Schmieding said producers will bring in Oregon Native people to work on the production.

For all of her comedy stylings, Schmieding says she takes her role as this year’s commencement speaker for the Class of ‘25 very seriously. She gave a preview summary of her speech to those assembled. 

Jana Schmieding (right) receives a round of applause from people gathered at the UO Longhouse on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Schmieding and several members of her family cooked for guests, including fry bread. Jason Younker (left) introduced her and presented her with UO "Rez Duck" swag. Younker is the assistant vice president and advisor to the president on sovereignty and government-to government relations at the university.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Jana Schmieding (right) receives a round of applause from people gathered at the UO Longhouse on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Schmieding and several members of her family cooked a menu which included fry bread. Jason Younker (left) introduced Schmieding and presented her with UO "Rez Duck" swag. Younker is the assistant vice president and advisor to the president on sovereignty and government-to government relations at the university.

“Special shout out to the Native grads,” began Schmieding. “And I’m talking about Indigenous joy. I’m talking about joy in general. And just the importance of maintaining joy as resistance. Joy as an important part of sustaining our movements, and joy as a creative practice.” 

Schmieding says she continues to do lots of community organizing in Los Angeles, which includes mobilizing against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and doing comedy shows. She says the collective struggle she and others face as people of color motivated her through her university experience, so coming back after 20 years brings those efforts full circle. 

Schmieding is also co-hosting a podcast with Brian Bahe called “Sage Based Wisdom.” 

“So I encourage folks to check that out if you want something funny to listen to on your drive to and from work,” she said. 

Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
