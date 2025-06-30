Sparking community at Young Women’s Fire Camp

For one week every summer, the passion for firefighting ignites in a group of high school girls in Eugene. From June 23–27, Eugene Springfield Fire hosted its 14th annual Young Women’s Fire Camp.

Aimed at empowering the next generation of female firefighters, the Young Women’s Fire Camp welcomed more than a dozen girls into the firehouse to teach them about the field of fire and emergency medical services.

They spent the week learning in the classroom and practicing out in the field, completing adrenaline-filled demonstrations at the Emergency Services Training Center in west Eugene.

Donning heavy suits and helmets, campers mirrored the training of real firefighters: rappelling down a three-story building, climbing a 100-foot ladder, and putting out a burning car.

In addition to developing hands-on skills, the camp fosters a supportive community where the girls encourage and motivate each other to conquer their fears.

Amberly Walker, a homeschooled student, said she has built new friendships and watched everyone grow over the course of the week.

“I know everybody’s going to walk out of here and they’re going to be ten times more confident than they were when they came in,” she said. “And I’m just lucky to be around a group of girls that all get along, and that are all here for the same reason.”

Figuring out leadership roles and group dynamics can be challenging for some, but KJ Noall, a North Eugene High School graduate, said working in the group helped her become a more flexible and inclusive leader.

“I learned the importance of making sure that everyone in the team is working to their strengths. As a whole, the team can get a lot more done if everyone’s taken care of,” said Noall.

Alongside the other campers, Noall emphasized the importance of the mentors involved in the program. Young Women’s Fire Camp is administered by the female firefighters on staff at Eugene Springfield Fire.

“They’re working overtime so we can have this experience,” said Noall. “The ladies are hilarious. They’re smart and strong, and they’re super great role models.”

The camp comes at no cost, though admission is competitive. Only 16 applicants are accepted each year, and applications typically open in late spring.