Principal sues Alsea School District for ‘hostile work environment’

The principal of Alsea Elementary School is suing the district for creating a hostile workplace and enabling harassment by Superintendent Marc Thielman, who is running for Oregon Governor.

Shanon Rice filed the lawsuit last week in Benton County Circuit Court. It describes the district as a “boys club” where Thielman gave preferential treatment to male employees. It states, “Defendant’s Superintendent, Marc Thielman, engaged in sexual harassment on a regular, sustained, and ongoing basis throughout Plaintiff’s time of employment”

Thielman resigned in February to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. He made headlines earlier this year when he announced Alsea School District would not be complying with the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

The lawsuit claims Rice filed a formal complaint against the district and Superintendent and, in retaliation, her contract was not renewed. The suit asks for a jury trial and seeks $3.7 million in economic damages.

