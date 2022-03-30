© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Principal sues Alsea School District for ‘hostile work environment’

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM PDT
corvallis__oregon_-_benton_county_courthouse_02.jpg
(Wikimedia Commons)
/
The lawsuit was filed last week in Benton County. It has since been moved to federal court. (Photo of Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis).

The principal of Alsea Elementary School is suing the district for creating a hostile workplace and enabling harassment by Superintendent Marc Thielman, who is running for Oregon Governor.

Shanon Rice filed the lawsuit last week in Benton County Circuit Court. It describes the district as a “boys club” where Thielman gave preferential treatment to male employees. It states, “Defendant’s Superintendent, Marc Thielman, engaged in sexual harassment on a regular, sustained, and ongoing basis throughout Plaintiff’s time of employment”

Thielman resigned in February to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. He made headlines earlier this year when he announced Alsea School District would not be complying with the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

The lawsuit claims Rice filed a formal complaint against the district and Superintendent and, in retaliation, her contract was not renewed. The suit asks for a jury trial and seeks $3.7 million in economic damages.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Crime, Law & Justice Alsea School District
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald