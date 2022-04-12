White Bird van used for schoolchildren's dental clinics stolen

A van with dental equipment has been stolen from the White Bird Clinic.

In a Facebook post, White Bird says the vehicle was stolen either Monday night or Tuesday morning. The white, 1997 Ford E350 van had dental supplies, chairs, and tables to provide free dental clinics to the Bethel schools.

Its Oregon license plate is 704LBY, and the passenger side panel has the number “3210” on it.

White Bird administrators say the theft “is devastating”, and there are children relying on their care.

If you see the van or someone selling dental equipment, call the EPD at (541)682-5111.

