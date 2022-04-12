© 2022 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

White Bird van used for schoolchildren's dental clinics stolen

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM PDT
WBDentalVan_FB01.jpg
White Bird Clinic
/
WBC-Facebook
The missing white Ford van that's been reported stolen from the White Bird Clinic.

A van with dental equipment has been stolen from the White Bird Clinic.

In a Facebook post, White Bird says the vehicle was stolen either Monday night or Tuesday morning. The white, 1997 Ford E350 van had dental supplies, chairs, and tables to provide free dental clinics to the Bethel schools.

Its Oregon license plate is 704LBY, and the passenger side panel has the number “3210” on it.

White Bird administrators say the theft “is devastating”, and there are children relying on their care.

If you see the van or someone selling dental equipment, call the EPD at (541)682-5111.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

