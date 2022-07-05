© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Fireworks amnesty yields 245 pounds of explosives

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM PDT
2022 fireworks amnesty
Eugene Police Department
A photo of some of the 245 pounds of illegal fireworks that were turned in during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield.

Nearly 250 pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in over the weekend during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield. That represents a 35 percent increase over the amount of fireworks turned in during last year’s amnesty event, when 181 pounds were turned in, according to the Eugene Police Department.

The agency says dispatchers received 131 complaints about people setting off illegal fireworks Monday night and early Tuesday morning. That’s about the same number of complaints as last year. As recently as 2019, there were just 40 complaints about illegal fireworks.

Tags

Crime, Law & Justice fireworksillegal fireworksIndependence Day
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content