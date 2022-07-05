Fireworks amnesty yields 245 pounds of explosives

Nearly 250 pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in over the weekend during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield. That represents a 35 percent increase over the amount of fireworks turned in during last year’s amnesty event, when 181 pounds were turned in, according to the Eugene Police Department.

The agency says dispatchers received 131 complaints about people setting off illegal fireworks Monday night and early Tuesday morning. That’s about the same number of complaints as last year. As recently as 2019, there were just 40 complaints about illegal fireworks.