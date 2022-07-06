Second warrant turns up more weapons in suspected Springfield gun manufacturing case

The Lane County Sheriff’s office said a second search warrant in the case involving a Springfield man suspected of running an illegal gun manufacturing operation has turned up more guns and gun-making supplies.

Police originally arrested Andrew William Rogers, 38, last week on several charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm. They said Rogers had 60 fully assembled firearms and enough parts to make at least 100 more at a Springfield residence.

The second warrant resulted in a search of a storage unit in Springfield.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, Rogers "is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and firearm-suppressor manufacturing operation."

The sheriff’s department also said Rogers was "released pre-trial on his own recognizance by the state court system ... in accordance with recently enacted Senate Bill 48."

Senate Bill 48 is a newly enacted law that supporters say will make Oregon's system of bail more "equitable and secure."

"The basis for detention prior to trial should depend on the person’s risk of flight or harm to the community, not on the person’s wealth," according to a floor letter distributed to lawmakers by Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, prior to the 2021 vote in the Oregon Senate.

