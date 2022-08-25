© 2022 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Authorities seeking armed robbery suspect

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT
SandysDeliGoogleMaps.png
Eugene Police Dept; GoogleMaps
Surveillance photos of the armed robber (inset, top and bottom left); GoogleMaps streetview image of Sandy's Deli in Eugene.

Eugene Police are looking for an armed robber who they say fired a gun inside Sandy’s Deli this morning.

The incident happened at 7:30 am at 4925 Barger Avenue. No one was injured, and the suspect fled with cash. Police units arrived afterwards and began searching for the man.

The robber is described as a white man in his 40s, with heavy build and clad in a black military-type jacket, black cargo pants, and black Nike hat and zip-up. He was also wearing clear-frame sunglasses with bright blue lenses.

Anyone with information can call 541-682-5111 (and refer to case 22-12824.)

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

