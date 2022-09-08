© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Crime, Law & Justice

One dead, one critically injured after man drives wildly across Hwy 99

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 8, 2022 at 9:16 PM PDT
Police car with roof lights activated.

Eugene Police have a man in custody after a deadly driving spree on Highway 99 yesterday afternoon.

A 911 dispatcher took a call about a Toyota 4Runner being driven recklessly, with witnesses saying it was going south in the northbound lanes. The vehicle ran over a roadside tent with a couple inside, fatally injuring the woman and narrowly missing the man. The driver then hit a pedestrian outside a Dari Mart, who remains in critical condition.

EPD Chief Chris Skinner at Thursday night's briefing.

At a briefing last night, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said bystanders helped police detain the driver -- whose motive remains unknown.

“We’re not ruling out intentionality, we’re not ruling out impairment, both under the influence of some kind of an intoxicant and or medical or mental impairment," said Skinner. "So we’re early enough in the investigation that we just don’t know. But we’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to get that information as the investigation unfolds.”

After his arrest, police took the man to a hospital for medical attention. Skinner said the crime scene involves a near-two mile stretch of 99.

Brian Bull
