© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Benton County add homelessness services to upcoming bond measure

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM PST
Benton County courthouse
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Benton County wants to replace its 19th-century courthouse with a modern facility located north of downtown Corvallis.

Benton County is still working out the details of a public safety bond that’s likely going before voters next May. It’s part of an ongoing effort to replace the aging county courthouse and jail.

The details and total amount of the bond are yet to be determined, because the county wants to incorporate funding from other sources. Nick Kurth [KERTH] is the program manager for the Benton County Justice System improvement project.

“So, on the one hand, we want to be specific in our proposal and our bond language, but also recognize that because there’s additional funding that’s needed that is uncertain, we may have to pivot at some point in the future," said Nick Kurth, program manager for the Benton County Justice System improvement project. "So we also want our bond language to be flexible enough to accommodate that.”

County commissioners decided this week that some of the bond measure would help fund homelessness services. The money would expand an existing drop-in center for unhoused people in Corvallis.

Commissioners pointed to a pair of community surveys conducted earlier this year that indicated strong support for including homelessness services in any upcoming taxpayer-funded bond.

Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Benton CountyBenton County CommissionersBenton County courthouse
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content