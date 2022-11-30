Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man

A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved.

On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.

The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was accidental, and are looking for leads on anyone who was shooting in the area of Highway 38 and Putnam Valley Road at the time, given as 1:00pm on Nov. 30, 2021.

Mell left behind eight children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Relatives describe him as a man who loved fishing and crabbing.

Tips can be shared with the OSP at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from a mobile phone. Reference case #SP21-335049.

