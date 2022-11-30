© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM PST
LarryMell.jpg
Photo provided by Oregon State Police.
Larry Mell, who was shot and died on this day (11/30) last year.

A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved.

On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.

The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was accidental, and are looking for leads on anyone who was shooting in the area of Highway 38 and Putnam Valley Road at the time, given as 1:00pm on Nov. 30, 2021.

Mell left behind eight children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Relatives describe him as a man who loved fishing and crabbing.

Tips can be shared with the OSP at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from a mobile phone. Reference case #SP21-335049.

©2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content