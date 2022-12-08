© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Eugene detectives expanding investigation of tax preparer charged with aggravated theft

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM PST
jubal-kenneth-bernal-uvdhVGaeem4-unsplash.jpg
Jubal Kenneth Bernal
/
Unsplash

Investigators are seeking tips and victims in a case involving a Eugene tax preparation firm.

According to the Eugene Police, 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, operator of Eugene Tax Service Incorporated, stopped making tax payments for two business clients beginning in 2019. This left them liable for state and federal tax payments and penalties, but Stout continued collecting their tax money. Police say she took money from the business customers’ paychecks and deposited it into her own personal account for personal use.

Additionally, Stout comingled her customer’s money with her personal account, as well as using incoming funds from clients to pay old tax bills for other clients.

A search warrant at Stout’s business address resulted in evidence supporting charges of aggravated theft in the first degree.

Eugene Police financial investigators say there are five known local businesses that are victims of Stout’s practices, but they suspect there are more.

Anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Stout can contact detective Chris White (email: cwhite@eugene-or.gov)

©2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull