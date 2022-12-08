Eugene detectives expanding investigation of tax preparer charged with aggravated theft

Investigators are seeking tips and victims in a case involving a Eugene tax preparation firm.

According to the Eugene Police, 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, operator of Eugene Tax Service Incorporated, stopped making tax payments for two business clients beginning in 2019. This left them liable for state and federal tax payments and penalties, but Stout continued collecting their tax money. Police say she took money from the business customers’ paychecks and deposited it into her own personal account for personal use.

Additionally, Stout comingled her customer’s money with her personal account, as well as using incoming funds from clients to pay old tax bills for other clients.

A search warrant at Stout’s business address resulted in evidence supporting charges of aggravated theft in the first degree.

Eugene Police financial investigators say there are five known local businesses that are victims of Stout’s practices, but they suspect there are more.

Anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Stout can contact detective Chris White (email: cwhite@eugene-or.gov)

©2022, KLCC.