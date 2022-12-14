© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Crime, Law & Justice

Oakridge's annual holiday parade marred by driver hitting 9-year-old participant

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM PST
TrafficCone_LucianAlexe_Unsplash.avif
Lucian Alexe
/
Unsplash

An Oakridge man is facing charges after hitting a child with his car, while trying to drive around a holiday parade.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw 69-year-old Michael Edward Boardrow speed around the annual ‘Parade of Lights’ on Saturday night, disregarding police and fire emergency lights. The child – a 9-year-old handing out candy canes at the event – was struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Boardrow is now lodged at the Lane County Jail, and faces charges of reckless endangering, reckless driving, and assault in the second degree.

Brian Bull
