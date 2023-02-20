EPD and SPD investigating hate-messages littering neighborhoods

Local police want tips on who’s leaving hate-messages across Eugene-Springfield.

For weeks now, residents have reported finding plastic baggies weighed down with wood pellets in their neighborhoods.

The baggies contain anti-Semitic and anti-Black Lives Matter messages. They appear to be left overnight when it’s dark and there are few witnesses.

The sightings began a month ago in the Thurston area of Springfield, and more recently around Tugman Park in Eugene’s South Hills.

The baggies mirror similar incidents reported in recent months in Florida, Georgia, New York, and California.

Both Springfield and Eugene police tell KLCC they have investigators on the case. An EPD spokesperson says they’ve taken 50 separate calls over the past weekend, alone.

Residents can call both departments’ non-emergency lines if they see the baggies or have tips on who’s responsible.

In a statement, the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Lane County says it’s disturbed by the flyers, adding “hate against one of us is hate against all of us.”

The JCRC adds though that while the intent of the group behind the messages is to spread animosity, division and fear, it’s “deeply moved and heartened” by community members who’ve reported the baggies and denounced them.

Late last month, four men - including a known neo-Nazi active in California - were cited for distributing similar anti-Semitic material in Palm Beach, Florida. It’s unknown at this time if they are connected to the baggies distributed in the Eugene-Springfield area.

Non-emergency lines for local law enforcement:

Eugene Police (541)682-5111

Springfield Police (541)726-3714

The Oregon Dept. of Justice also requests people report hate/bias crimes and incidents on their non-emergency line: 1-844-924-BIAS (1-844-924-2427)

If there is an emergency, always call 911.