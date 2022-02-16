Mayor Vinis condemns flyers with hate speech sent to Eugene residents
Divisive hate messages have no place in the community, says Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. Her statement comes after flyers with anti-Semitic and anti-transgender language arrived at local homes.
Vinis says the messages violate everything the city stands for, including a 2017 resolution opposing anti-Semitic hate and bias crimes.
Eugeneans are asked to report potential criminal activity to Eugene Police at (541)682-5111 or 911 if an emergency.
Hate speech and actions can be reported to the City of Eugene’s Office of Human Rights and Neighborhood Involvement (541-682-5177.)
