Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Social Justice

Mayor Vinis condemns flyers with hate speech sent to Eugene residents

Published February 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM PST
MayorVinis030921.jpg
Brian Bull
/
Mayor Lucy Vinis, at a March 2021 press event.

Divisive hate messages have no place in the community, says Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. Her statement comes after flyers with anti-Semitic and anti-transgender language arrived at local homes.

Vinis says the messages violate everything the city stands for, including a 2017 resolution opposing anti-Semitic hate and bias crimes.

Eugeneans are asked to report potential criminal activity to Eugene Police at (541)682-5111 or 911 if an emergency.

Hate speech and actions can be reported to the City of Eugene’s Office of Human Rights and Neighborhood Involvement (541-682-5177.)

Social Justice
