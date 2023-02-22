Law enforcement converges on LCC following reports of armed person

Law enforcement officials are reviewing initial reports of an armed person at Lane Community College today, that sent the campus into a lockdown.

For a tense 90 minutes, LCC students and employees sheltered in place while Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police personnel responded. By 3:30 in the afternoon, the lockdown was lifted and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Brian Bull / KLCC An armed officer with Oregon State Police leaves the campus after the lifting of the lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Wary but relieved employees wandered out to their cars, as sleet fell across the campus. One worker said they knew nothing about an armed individual on campus, only that they were glad that no one was hurt.

Law enforcement remained on campus a bit longer, with armed officers focused on LCC’s main administrative building. There have been fake calls about school shooters in Lane and Douglas counties recently, a practice called “swatting.”

An LCSO spokesman said investigators haven’t determined if this incident was another hoax, only that responding personnel concluded that there was "no credible threat."

Another incident that same day involving a multi-agency response and assist for the Office of Homeland Security was not connected, says a public information officer for the Springfield Police Dept. Two people were taken into custody without incident, after a vehicle pursuit in Springfield.

In a message sent out to LCC employees, students, and staff, president Stephanie Bulger said "I want to thank Public Safety, our employees, students, and area law enforcement for their response. Although we regularly train for an event such as this, we hope to never need these skills. Everyone responded admirably.

"I understand that today’s lockdown may have been traumatic and disruptive, and encourage students and employees to seek support if needed."

Links to available mental health services were provided in the same message.

