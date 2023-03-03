Roseburg to reopen warming shelter at new location after shooting

A warming center in Roseburg is re-opening at a new location Saturday, Mar. 4, after a fatal police shooting at the facility earlier this week.

Roseburg police said in the early hours of Tuesday morning a 20-year-old Grants Pass man stabbed several other people who were staying at the shelter, located at the Roseburg Senior Center.

They said the man did not respond to non-lethal attempts to de-escalate the situation and an officer shot and killed him. Police did not specify how many people were stabbed, but said all of them suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the city of Roseburg says a warming shelter will reopen at a new location Saturday evening. The building, at 406 Winchester Ave, is located near the city's downtown and was previously sed as a warming shelter last winter. The Roseburg Senior Center will continue to provide hot dinners and breakfasts at the new location, according to a city press release.

The nonprofit organization that runs the shelter, Onward Roseburg, expressed its "deepest sadness" over the incident in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"Our hearts go out to the guests and volunteers who experienced the tragic event," the statement read.

With wintry conditions in the forecast through at least the middle of next week, the new shelter is scheduled to remain open through next Thursday morning. A National Weather Service forecast predicts a chance of snow showers in the Roseburg area every day through at least Thursday, with overnight lows in the upper 20's or low 30's each night.