Crime, Law & Justice

Cottage Grove settles with police officer in gender harassment suit

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 9, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT
The front of the Cottage Grove city hall.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Cottage Grove's city hall, as seen on April 5, 2023.

A former Cottage Grove police officer will receive $100,000 in the settlement of a lawsuit in which she alleged she was subject to harassment and unequal treatment based on her gender.

The Chronicle reports that Gabriela Iboa Pierce sued the city of Cottage Grove after she was fired last year. The paper says Pierce alleged she was subject to extra scrutiny and was denied training opportunities.

The settlement comes after two high-ranking Cottage Grove police officers resigned last year under mysterious circumstances. The Chronicle gained public records that showed the two officers engaged in racist and homophobic behavior and inappropriately released inmates from the city’s jail.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
