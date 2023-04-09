Cottage Grove settles with police officer in gender harassment suit

A former Cottage Grove police officer will receive $100,000 in the settlement of a lawsuit in which she alleged she was subject to harassment and unequal treatment based on her gender.

The Chronicle reports that Gabriela Iboa Pierce sued the city of Cottage Grove after she was fired last year. The paper says Pierce alleged she was subject to extra scrutiny and was denied training opportunities.

The settlement comes after two high-ranking Cottage Grove police officers resigned last year under mysterious circumstances. The Chronicle gained public records that showed the two officers engaged in racist and homophobic behavior and inappropriately released inmates from the city’s jail.

