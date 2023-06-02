Judge’s ruling could allow teen climate case to go to trial

A Federal Judge in Eugene Thursday issued a ruling that opens the door for a climate lawsuit brought by 21 young people against the U.S. government to go to trial.

Judge Ann Aiken ruled in favor of the plaintiffs’ motion to amend their complaint and have evidence heard in court. Julia Olson is the attorney for Our Children’s Trust , the organization leading the lawsuit. She said the young plaintiffs have long sought their day in court.

“We’re extremely hopeful,” said Olson. “I mean I think this is really the last meaningful hurdle that these plaintiffs, who have such endurance, have to overcome.”

Juliana V. United States was first filed in 2015 in Eugene. The plaintiffs ranged in age, from 8 to 18 at the time. The lawsuit seeks to hold the government responsible for its policies that have hastened climate change. It alleges climate change infringes their constitutional right to life, liberty, and property.

The lawsuit has been challenged under both the Obama and Trump Administrations.

There are several lawsuits against U.S. states brought by teen plaintiffs over climate change, including Oregon. Later this month, a case will go to trial in Montana. It will be the first of its kind to be heard in court.

