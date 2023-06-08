Arrest made in fire at Valley River Inn

Eugene Police have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at Valley River Inn in February.

Morgan Christopher Immesoete, age 47, of Chesire, was arrested without incident in Eugene Thursday, according to EPD.

He’s being charged with arson in the first degree and lodged in the Lane County Jail.

Eugene Springfield fire reported the fire started on the second floor on the south side of the building and quickly spread to the third floor and attic, turning the incident into a three-alarm fire. All available crews worked to contain it. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused a partial roof collapse and extensive damage to the Valley River Inn on February 28th.

Eugene television station KMTR reported this month that the hotel remains closed and is undergoing significant renovations in the wake of the fire. A spokesperson for the hotel told the station that work is expected to continue into 2024.

