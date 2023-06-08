© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Arrest made in fire at Valley River Inn

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
A building with visible fire-damage. It is emitting smoke. Firefighters are on ladders and on the ground.
File photo
/
Eugene Springfield Fire
On Tuesday, February 28 at 11:07 a.m., Eugene Springfield Fire (ESF) responded to the report of a fire at the Valley River Inn in Eugene.

Eugene Police have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at Valley River Inn in February.

Morgan Christopher Immesoete, age 47, of Chesire, was arrested without incident in Eugene Thursday, according to EPD.

He’s being charged with arson in the first degree and lodged in the Lane County Jail.

Eugene Springfield fire reported the fire started on the second floor on the south side of the building and quickly spread to the third floor and attic, turning the incident into a three-alarm fire. All available crews worked to contain it. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused a partial roof collapse and extensive damage to the Valley River Inn on February 28th.

Eugene television station KMTR reported this month that the hotel remains closed and is undergoing significant renovations in the wake of the fire. A spokesperson for the hotel told the station that work is expected to continue into 2024.

Crime, Law & Justice Valley River InnEugene Springfield FireEugene police
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
