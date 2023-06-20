Officials seek information on vandalism of Heceta Head Lighthouse

Vandals have damaged one of Oregon’s most iconic lighthouses. Oregon State Police want the public’s help in identifying the suspects who carried out the vandalism at Heceta Head Lighthouse last week.

Surveillance video footage shows four people approaching the lighthouse and its buildings on June 14th at 8:43 p.m. One had a can of spray paint. Two others broke a window and attempted entry. They all fled when someone came upon them.

Burke Martin / Oregon State Parks Oregon State Police and Oregon State Parks provided stills from video surveillance showing the four suspects.

Authorities say one building was spray-painted, as well as some trail signage. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone or 800-442-0776. Reference case # SP23-178524.

The Oregon State Police is working closely with Oregon State Parks to preserve and protect this historical landmark, the Heceta Head Lighthouse located at milepost 178 on Highway 101 in Florence.

Oregon State Parks Ranger, Burke Martin, estimates the cost to repair the damage to be between $10,000 to $20,000. OSP says they will continue working diligently to ensure the safety and integrity of this iconic site.

