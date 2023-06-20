© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Officials seek information on vandalism of Heceta Head Lighthouse

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT
Florence Chamber of Commerce
/
file photo
Heceta Head Lighthouse is one of the Oregon coast's most iconic buildings.

Vandals have damaged one of Oregon’s most iconic lighthouses. Oregon State Police want the public’s help in identifying the suspects who carried out the vandalism at Heceta Head Lighthouse last week.

Surveillance video footage shows four people approaching the lighthouse and its buildings on June 14th at 8:43 p.m. One had a can of spray paint. Two others broke a window and attempted entry. They all fled when someone came upon them.

Oregon State Police and Oregon State Parks provided stills from video surveillance showing the four suspects.
Burke Martin
/
Oregon State Parks
Oregon State Police and Oregon State Parks provided stills from video surveillance showing the four suspects.

Authorities say one building was spray-painted, as well as some trail signage. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone or 800-442-0776. Reference case # SP23-178524.

The Oregon State Police is working closely with Oregon State Parks to preserve and protect this historical landmark, the Heceta Head Lighthouse located at milepost 178 on Highway 101 in Florence.

Oregon State Parks Ranger, Burke Martin, estimates the cost to repair the damage to be between $10,000 to $20,000. OSP says they will continue working diligently to ensure the safety and integrity of this iconic site.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
