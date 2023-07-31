Eugene Police introduces new online crime reporting tool

Eugene Police has a new online system for reporting property crimes.

MyPDConnect is for things like theft from a vehicle, stolen bicycles, fraud or scams, damaged property, or graffiti.

Eugene Police Department / QR code for Eugene Police's new online reporting tool.

“I think this is going to make online reporting much more available to our community, much more inclusive to our community, and quite frankly, more equitable to our community,” said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner. “You can report crime from any mobile device.”

Skinner said the platform is easy to use. Another advantage he pointed out is that it gives the crime victim the power to schedule their appointment with an officer, which he thinks will improve customers service and give people a better sense of safety.

The new system gives people an option to schedule a virtual meeting or phone call with a Community Safety officer or CSO. The website is epd.mypdconnect.com . It can be used on mobile or computer. It’s also available by calling 541-952-3210.

MyPDconnect replaces the EPD’s previous Coplogic system.