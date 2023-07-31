© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Local police departments welcome the public for National Night Out

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT
A police officer holds a K-9 helper as a young girl pets the dog.
Springfield Police Department
Gosa-Lewis said there will be a K-9 demo at Tuesday's open house

If you have questions for your local police or fire department, or know kids who’d like to meet a K-9 officer or sit in a fire truck, then Tuesday's National Night Out is your chance.

National Night Out (NNO) is a national annual event meant to strengthen the relationship between communities and law enforcement.

Zak Gosa-Lewis is with the Springfield Police Department, which is merging NNO with its annual open house. He said it’s a great opportunity for the public.

“I think a lot of people don’t think about the folks that are behind the, quote, ‘police.’" he said.

For example, "You call 911, somebody shows up, the thing happens, it’s resolved, the end," he said. "Well, these are the folks that are doing that work every day, so I would encourage anybody, if you’ve got 15-20 minutes to swing by, stop by.”

Gosa-Lewis said there will be a dunk tank, a drone demo, equipment tours and more. The event is at the Springfield Justice Center from 4 to 7 pm.

Other gatherings are planned in Veneta, Florence, Bend, Albany and elsewhere. You can search online for the event closest to you.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
