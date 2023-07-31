Local police departments welcome the public for National Night Out

If you have questions for your local police or fire department, or know kids who’d like to meet a K-9 officer or sit in a fire truck, then Tuesday's National Night Out is your chance.

National Night Out (NNO) is a national annual event meant to strengthen the relationship between communities and law enforcement.

Zak Gosa-Lewis is with the Springfield Police Department, which is merging NNO with its annual open house. He said it’s a great opportunity for the public.

“I think a lot of people don’t think about the folks that are behind the, quote, ‘police.’" he said.

For example, "You call 911, somebody shows up, the thing happens, it’s resolved, the end," he said. "Well, these are the folks that are doing that work every day, so I would encourage anybody, if you’ve got 15-20 minutes to swing by, stop by.”

Gosa-Lewis said there will be a dunk tank, a drone demo, equipment tours and more. The event is at the Springfield Justice Center from 4 to 7 pm.

Other gatherings are planned in Veneta, Florence, Bend, Albany and elsewhere. You can search online for the event closest to you.

