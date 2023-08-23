© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Federal government offers reward money for tips on Eugene post office robbery

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT
The U.S. Postal Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed the post office in South Eugene last week.

On August 16 at 5:00pm, a suspect described as a white man in his 50s entered the Southside Post Office at 30 East 33rd Avenue. He brandished a firearm and demanded money. He’s further described as being around 5'8" to 6-ft. tall, weighing around 250 lbs., and wearing dark baggy pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt or jacket, and a gray baseball hat. A white or beige bandana covered his face and some of his fingernails were painted black.

People are warned to not apprehend the suspect themselves, but to contact the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455, and ask for law enforcement.

Reference Case No. 4101064, all information will be kept confidential.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
