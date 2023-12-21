Community Court receives grant to offer shelter, expanded services  

Eugene’s community court has won a grant to provide shelter and services to people cited repeatedly for low-level crimes.

People cited in downtown Eugene for trespassing, interfering with public transit and other non-violent offenses are sent to Community Court, where they are connected with services.

Court Administrator Sarah Callegari said the grant will provide stability to repeat offenders who have struggled to meet court requirements because of homelessness and other barriers.

“It can be really difficult when you’re already struggling with all of these other things, shelter, food, or just your basic needs, on top of struggling with mental illness, or substance abuse,” she said.

The four-year, $600,000 Bureau of Justice Assistance grant will pay for 16 designated shelter beds. It will also pay for a case manager from the Laurel Hill Center. The organization will also create a one-stop shop for services to provide participants a long-lasting relationship with a single provider.

Callegari said she hopes shelter, and consistently working with one service provider will help those who have been caught in a cycle of homelessness and low-level criminal offenses.

“Everybody’s coming in at a different place, and everybody’s success looks a little bit different,” she said. “The goal is to get them out of the system.”

The shelter, one of the city’s Rest Stop locations run by Community Supported Shelters, will begin accepting participants in the next few weeks.

