Eugene Weekly says it's fallen victim to an embezzlement scheme

The Eugene Weekly says it’s been the victim of embezzlement, and it doesn’t have the funds it needs to stay in print.

According to a letter published Thursday, staff discovered this month that money meant for retirement funds and vendor costs had been siphoned by "someone we once trusted." And they say the paper’s printer is asking for upfront payment moving forward.

“The damage is more than most small businesses can bear,” staff wrote. “The scale of this moment is unlike anything we have ever faced. But we believe in this newspaper’s mission and we remain determined to keep EW alive.”

The Weekly skipped its Thursday issue this week. According to the letter, it usually prints 30,000 copies.

The paper has laid off its newsroom, but Editor Camilla Mortensen said some employees have volunteered to continue writing for the web edition.

The publication is asking for financial support from the community to help keep it afloat.

This story will be updated.