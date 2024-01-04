© 2024 KLCC

Threats keep 4J schools on edge

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:23 PM PST
Close-up of police car roof including flashing light bar
Franz P. Sauerteig
/
Pixabay
Eugene Police responded to at least two incidents of suspected threats to 4J schools Thursday. Both were determined to be false alarms.

Continued threats kept Eugene 4J schools on edge Thursday.

Eugene police said another round of threats on social media was directed at Churchill High School, leading to increased police presence there.

Police said the threat appears to have come from the same source as a similar one earlier in the week, which was deemed “not credible.”

Still, a maintenance worker who was misidentified briefly led Churchill to go into lockout procedures Thursday. Police quickly located the individual and determined there was no threat.

"We take every concern seriously and appreciate the vigilance and quick action of our staff, school safety team and Eugene police," Churchill Principal Missy Cole wrote in an email to the school community.

Separately, police responded to reports of a man with a large duffle bag on a bike path next to Roosevelt Middle School. That led to a lockout of Roosevelt and nearby South Eugene High School.

Police said the man consented to a search and was not found to have any weapons, and was not considered a threat.

The original threats that prompted the heightened state of security are under investigation by Eugene Police and the FBI.
