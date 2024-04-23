© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington double-murder and kidnapping suspect shoots self near Eugene, police say

KLCC | By Anna King
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:33 PM PDT
Close-up of police car roof including flashing light bar
Franz P. Sauerteig
/
Pixabay
Police say the suspect shot himself along Interstate 5 just north of Eugene.

The hunt for a man suspected of killing two people in West Richland, Washington, is over. It appears he shot himself along Interstate 5 outside of Eugene, around 3 p.m. Tuesday. His 1-year-old son was unharmed, police say.

The man accused is 39-year old Elias Huizar. West Richland police said the suspect's current condition is unknown.

Huizar allegedly killed his ex-wife at an elementary school, and another person in a nearby neighborhood. The chase involved several police and federal agencies including the FBI. Huizar shot himself in the head at the end of the car chase near Eugene, police say. The incident caused significant traffic back-ups on the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Interstate 5homicide
Anna King
Anna King calls Richland, Washington home and loves unearthing great stories about people in the Northwest. She reports for the Northwest News Network from a studio at Washington State University, Tri-Cities. She covers the Mid-Columbia region, from nuclear reactors to Mexican rodeos.
Related Content