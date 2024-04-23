Washington double-murder and kidnapping suspect shoots self near Eugene, police say

The hunt for a man suspected of killing two people in West Richland, Washington, is over. It appears he shot himself along Interstate 5 outside of Eugene, around 3 p.m. Tuesday. His 1-year-old son was unharmed, police say.

The man accused is 39-year old Elias Huizar. West Richland police said the suspect's current condition is unknown.

Huizar allegedly killed his ex-wife at an elementary school, and another person in a nearby neighborhood. The chase involved several police and federal agencies including the FBI. Huizar shot himself in the head at the end of the car chase near Eugene, police say. The incident caused significant traffic back-ups on the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.