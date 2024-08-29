Police seek witnesses in recent rapes in West Eugene

Two rapes on public paths this month have the Eugene community on edge.

On Tuesday, a woman reported that she’d been raped by a stranger when she was hiking on a popular trail in West Eugene. Earlier this month a similar rape occurred on the Amazon bike trail also in West Eugene.

Lieutenant Jeremy Williams with the Eugene Police Investigations team told reporters Thursday they do not have reason to think the incidents are related, but they are not ruling it out. He said this type of violent crime is unusual for the community and he understands it’s frightening.

“We take these sorts of incidents seriously,” he said, “and appreciate the trauma that can come from these and the fear that it can generate in the public. And we're confident that we'll bring this offender to justice.”

Williams said until the perpetrator is arrested, people should be careful and avoid walking alone.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC The trail at Wild Iris Ridge.

EPD is still seeking witnesses who were at Wild Iris Ridge Park on Tuesday evening.

“This occurred in broad daylight,” said Williams. “The offender made very little effort to conceal his movements before and after the incident. And I imagine there are people that potentially saw him come or go, that maybe just don't even know that we could use that kind of information.”

The suspect is described as a man, about 30 years old with brown hair, clean shaven face, darker clothes, jogger pants, and a dark hoodie. He was on a bike.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 on the Wild Iris Ridge trail.

Anyone in the area during this time is asked to call Detective Anne McIntyre at 541-953-9323.

The previous reported rape was on the Amazon / Fern Ridge Bike Path at about 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 8. In that case, the female victim described the suspect as white, about age 40, with brown hair and last seen wearing a black/white sleeveless shirt with writing along the back, green shoes and a tattoo on one of his arms. The suspect was pushing a bicycle and later used it to flee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eugene Police Non-Emergency line: 541-682-5111

GENERAL PERSONAL SAFETY TIPS (provided by Eugene Police)

· Be aware of your surroundings at all times

· Do not get into someone’s car even if they display a weapon. It is better to fight back in the street where help is closer at hand and other people may hear your calls for help.

· Walk confidently and don’t avoid eye contact

· Don’t let strangers into your ‘space.’ Keep plenty of distance between yourself and people you don’t wish to approach you.

· Don’t stop to talk with strangers asking for directions or other types of help as this can be a ploy to get close for an attack.

· If you feel you are in danger or being followed, call 9-1-1

· If grabbed, fight back and make as much noise as possible.

· Use the buddy system when walking after dark. You should know the person you are walking with well enough to trust them.

· Walk in lighted areas as much as possible and don’t walk too close to bushes, alleyways or other places where attackers can conceal themselves

