Police offer safety tips during holidays and recent burglaries

Eugene Police want the public to know that a crew of burglars has been breaking into homes and stealing cash, jewelry and even taking safes that aren’t secured.

This is a time of year when people go out of town for the holidays so the EPD has some tips on how to prevent theft.

Jeff Blonde is with the Eugene Police Community Engagement team. He recommends locking doors and windows when you’re away. And making the property look occupied.

“With lights, you know maybe things internally with a timer,” he said. “And on the exterior, having lights on, but hopefully with a dusk til dawn setting where they will go off during the day so it doesn’t look like lights are on around the clock on the exterior.”

Blonde said it’s good to let trusted neighbors know you’ll be away or to have someone stay at your home.

Here are tips from the Community Engagement Team on preventing residential burglaries: