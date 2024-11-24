Police offer safety tips during holidays and recent burglaries
Eugene Police want the public to know that a crew of burglars has been breaking into homes and stealing cash, jewelry and even taking safes that aren’t secured.
This is a time of year when people go out of town for the holidays so the EPD has some tips on how to prevent theft.
Jeff Blonde is with the Eugene Police Community Engagement team. He recommends locking doors and windows when you’re away. And making the property look occupied.
“With lights, you know maybe things internally with a timer,” he said. “And on the exterior, having lights on, but hopefully with a dusk til dawn setting where they will go off during the day so it doesn’t look like lights are on around the clock on the exterior.”
Blonde said it’s good to let trusted neighbors know you’ll be away or to have someone stay at your home.
Here are tips from the Community Engagement Team on preventing residential burglaries:
- Lock all windows and doors. Use deadbolts on doors that have them
- Install surveillance cameras that will notify you in real time of criminal activity
- Use timers on TVs and lights while away
- Close blinds when away from home and leave exterior lights on at night
- Make the home appear occupied when away or arrange to have someone stay at your house while gone
- Arrange mutual aid with your neighbors, keeping an eye on each other’s properties while you are gone
- Also, schedule vacation house checks while gone.
- Don’t store large amounts of cash at home. Some criminals have been known to work together and steal large safes. If you have a safe, ensure it is mounted properly and securely
- Be aware of suspicious persons or vehicles around your neighborhood or at your place of business
- Schedule a free Home Vacation Check while away
- Schedule a Home Safety Assessment with the Eugene Police Department’s Community Engagement Team