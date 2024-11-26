Eugene Police fatally shoot federal fugitive

A Eugene Police officer shot and killed a man just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Eugene.

In a briefing to reporters about two hours after deadly encounter, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said earlier in the day, his agency had been told of a federal fugitive out of Washington state who was in the Eugene area.

After conducting some initial surveillance of the man along West 11th Avenue, Skinner said officers observed him being dropped off near the intersection of Glenwood Boulevard and Moon Mountain Drive, near an interchange with I-5. Police drones saw him walking in a wooded area adjacent to the road.

Skinner said a group of Eugene Police officers approached the man and tried to take him into custody.

“Officers were met with some resistance," said Skinner. "Officers feared for their lives at that point. And a single officer shot the individual and the suspect is deceased on scene.”

Skinner said the officer who shot the suspect is on leave. He did not identify the officer. He said no law enforcement members were hurt in the incident.

Skinner would not say whether the person who was shot had a weapon. He also declined to reveal what the suspect was wanted for.

"I'm not going to share what those charges are, but (they are) some fairly serious charges," said Skinner.

He said an interagency deadly force investigation is underway, and that there is no ongoing threat to the community stemming from the incident.

