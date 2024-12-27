Police kill person in rural Lane County, another ‘person of interest’ is considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Police said they shot and killed a person during a dispute in rural northwest Lane County on Thursday evening.

Lane County Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from Oregon State Police and Springfield Police, responded to a house in the 95000 block of E. Five Rivers Road, about 20 miles north of the community of Deadwood, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police said a caller reported that one person was already dead.

Police said responding officers "attempted contact" and then fired their weapons and killed another person. Police did not release any information about either of the people who were killed.

No law enforcement members were injured.

Police said they are searching for a 55-year-old “person of interest” named Everett Scott Fuller, who they describe as "a white male adult with gray hair, gray beard, hazel eyes, weighing approximately 170 pounds and standing approximately 5’11” tall."

They said Fuller should be considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached. They did not describe Fuller's potential involvement in the deadly incident.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Fuller’s whereabouts to call 911.

As of late Friday morning, law enforcement officers remained on the scene.

