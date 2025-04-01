EPD seeks community help after church was vandalized

Eugene Police is seeking tips to identify a person of interest in the burglary and extensive vandalization of the Wesley United Methodist Church at 1385 Oakway Rd.

Police say the church was broken into overnight Monday, and thousands of dollars of music equipment and religious items were destroyed, and excrement was left in the worship area.

Items belonging to the church were recovered on Oakway Road near St Andrews Drive just to the south of the church.

The church’s camera system caught a person exiting at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and police would like to identify them.

Police are asking neighbors along Oakway Road to check home camera systems for footage of the pictured individual.

