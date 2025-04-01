© 2025 KLCC

EPD seeks community help after church was vandalized

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:05 PM PDT
Still from surveillance cameras at the Church
1 of 2  — original-FA7CE3DF-7CE1-473E-AD23-79EAB74E8ECB.jpeg
Still from surveillance cameras at the Church
Provided by Eugene Police
Still from surveillance cameras at the Church
2 of 2  — original-30EA8550-FADE-447A-AA55-8848C1327F88.jpeg
Still from surveillance cameras at the Church
Provided by Eugene Police

Eugene Police is seeking tips to identify a person of interest in the burglary and extensive vandalization of the Wesley United Methodist Church at 1385 Oakway Rd.

Police say the church was broken into overnight Monday, and thousands of dollars of music equipment and religious items were destroyed, and excrement was left in the worship area.

Items belonging to the church were recovered on Oakway Road near St Andrews Drive just to the south of the church.

The church’s camera system caught a person exiting at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and police would like to identify them.

Police are asking neighbors along Oakway Road to check home camera systems for footage of the pictured individual.
Crime, Law & Justice Eugene policevandalism
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
