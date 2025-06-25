Springfield swears in first female police chief

After serving as interim chief at the Springfield Police Department for three months, Jami Resch was officially sworn in as the department’s chief on June 25.

Mayor Sean VanGordon and officers from the Springfield Police Department were among Resch’s friends and family attending the event at the Springfield Justice Center.

Resch has 26 years of experience in law enforcement and joined the Springfield Police Department in 2023. She is a graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute and has previously served as 49th Chief of the Portland Police Bureau.

Following the resignation of preceding Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer in March, Resch has been serving as the interim.

While acting as chief, Resch said she wants to emphasize community engagement and officer mentorship within the department, something VanGordon said she has already succeeded in doing.

“She has brought focus to de-escalation training, emphasized accountability, and supported the team culture that makes Springfield Police unique,” VanGordon said during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Resch is the first woman to hold the position in the department’s history. She said she takes the title with honor and hopes to inspire others.

“I want to be a very good example for other women or younger women who are looking to take on roles that maybe weren’t traditionally held by women,” said Resch.

In the coming months, Resch said her goals include building department culture and making sure law enforcement officers feel “supported, respected, and empowered to do their absolute best every day.”

