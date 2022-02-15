© 2022 KLCC

Disasters & Accidents

Six CORE ATVs delivered to Oregon fire districts for disaster response

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM PST
EarttCrusier_at_OEM.jpg
Office of Emergency Management
/
OEM
State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant Program Coordinator Jim Jungling (right) inspects one of the new EarthCruiser all-terrain CORE Vehicles.

Six fire districts in Oregon now have specialized, all-terrain vehicles to assist with disaster response, namely tsunamis and earthquakes.

The Office of Emergency Management awarded the high-axle ATVs to Eugene-Springfield, Cannon Beach, Aurora, Evans Valley, Hoodland, and Warrenton fire districts or departments.

Made by Commander Off-Road Equipment (CORE) in Bend, the ATVs’ design allows them to navigate areas covered in floodwaters or toppled trees more efficiently than standard vehicles.

The ATVs were covered by the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) grant. The Oregon legislature has funded $10 million for SPIRE for the current biennium (2022-2023).

Brian Bull
