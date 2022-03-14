Oakridge School District finishes renovations of its emergency shelter

The Oakridge School District just completed a 3-year renovation project on an emergency shelter for the entire community. Two giant generators-- installed last week—finished the job.

Oakridge Superintendent Rita Doland arrived to the district from Alaska—just before Oregon’s version of “snowmageddon.”

Cut off from other communities, Doland and others realized the greatest need in a shelter is power. With successful grants and a Lane County bond, the district procured the 150-kilowatt generators.

“We have two 2,000 gallon propane tanks that are hooked up to this,” she explained. “Using that fuel and these generators we estimate that we would be able to keep things going for four to five days.”

Doland said the renovated multi-purpose shelter has access to the cafeteria and bathrooms. She added it will support over 500 Oakridge students and community members in times of crisis.

“We are very excited that we have these generators and the infrastructure that goes with it,” Noland said.

In the heart of the Willamette National Forest, the Oakridge school site has been a central location for the Red Cross and US Forest Service fire fighting teams during the 2020 wildfires.

More on funding for the upgrades of Oakridge School District’s emergency shelter:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that eight rural communities throughout Oregon will be receiving $1.7 million in federal funding to create jobs, upgrade essential facilities, and improve quality of life.

The funding, which is being administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program, will support essential services for 24,091 Oregonians in Tillamook, Lane, Lincoln, Grant, Baker, and Douglas counties.

“Every Oregonian in every part of our state—regardless of their zip code or their income—should have the facilities and infrastructure necessary to build community and stay safe from risks like wildfires and cyberattacks,” said Merkley, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the USDA and rural development. “But major infrastructure investments, from firehouse upgrades to public pool maintenance, are especially expensive in our rural communities. These grants will help cover some of those steep upfront costs and put essential services within reach for nearly 25,000 Oregonians. Our state is strongest when families in every corner of Oregon can thrive, which is why I’ll keep fighting for critical investments like these.”

"Equipping Oregonians with up-to-date facilities and essential resources they need to stay safe in the face of emergencies and disaster is a must," Wyden said. "This welcome investment in our rural communities will mean more security, more jobs and improved quality of life for Oregon families."

