Disasters & Accidents

Oakridge School District finishes renovations of its emergency shelter

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 14, 2022 at 2:36 AM PDT
logo-409f45ea919095ba5e8b885d59c1d539.jpg
Oakridge School District
Oakridge Schools, Home of the Warriors, just completed renovations of the community's emergency shelter with the addition of two 150 kilowatt generators.

The Oakridge School District just completed a 3-year renovation project on an emergency shelter for the entire community. Two giant generators-- installed last week—finished the job.

Oakridge Superintendent Rita Doland arrived to the district from Alaska—just before Oregon’s version of “snowmageddon.”

Cut off from other communities, Doland and others realized the greatest need in a shelter is power. With successful grants and a Lane County bond, the district procured the 150-kilowatt generators.

“We have two 2,000 gallon propane tanks that are hooked up to this,” she explained. “Using that fuel and these generators we estimate that we would be able to keep things going for four to five days.”

Doland said the renovated multi-purpose shelter has access to the cafeteria and bathrooms. She added it will support over 500 Oakridge students and community members in times of crisis.

“We are very excited that we have these generators and the infrastructure that goes with it,” Noland said.

In the heart of the Willamette National Forest, the Oakridge school site has been a central location for the Red Cross and US Forest Service fire fighting teams during the 2020 wildfires.

More on funding for the upgrades of Oakridge School District’s emergency shelter:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that eight rural communities throughout Oregon will be receiving $1.7 million in federal funding to create jobs, upgrade essential facilities, and improve quality of life.

The funding, which is being administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program, will support essential services for 24,091 Oregonians in Tillamook, Lane, Lincoln, Grant, Baker, and Douglas counties.

“Every Oregonian in every part of our state—regardless of their zip code or their income—should have the facilities and infrastructure necessary to build community and stay safe from risks like wildfires and cyberattacks,” said Merkley, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the USDA and rural development. “But major infrastructure investments, from firehouse upgrades to public pool maintenance, are especially expensive in our rural communities. These grants will help cover some of those steep upfront costs and put essential services within reach for nearly 25,000 Oregonians. Our state is strongest when families in every corner of Oregon can thrive, which is why I’ll keep fighting for critical investments like these.”

"Equipping Oregonians with up-to-date facilities and essential resources they need to stay safe in the face of emergencies and disaster is a must," Wyden said. "This welcome investment in our rural communities will mean more security, more jobs and improved quality of life for Oregon families."

Grant awardee:

  • Oakridge High School—the town of Oakridge’s designated emergency shelter—in Lane County will receive $600,000 to purchase an emergency generator and convert unused athletic facility space into an 8,500-square-foot multi-purpose room that can serve as a shelter during emergencies, while also providing space to host community meetings, after-school activities, and other events throughout the year. 
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
