Oregon bottle returns can help Ukrainian relief efforts

Oregonians who want to help people in Ukraine can do so with their bottle and can redemptions.

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has put $25-thousand from its emergency fund to match Bottle Drop customer donations toward Ukrainian relief efforts. Eric Chambers, with OBRC, said the funds will go to Mercy Corps relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine, Romania, and Poland.

“We’re lucky to have a great organization like Mercy Corps headquartered right here in Oregon,” he said. “And this is a great opportunity to get creative and to do everything we can to help support people who are fleeing from what has become just a really terrible human tragedy.”

Cassandra Nelson / Courtesy of Mercy Corps 11 March 2022 – Siret, Romania. Jennifer Norman and Mugur Dumitrache of Mercy Corps' emergency response team for the Ukraine crisis in Romania visit the Refugee Reception Center to assess needs and coordinate with the Romanian humanitarian unit. At the Siret Border, the Mercy Corps team meets with newly arriving refugees to assess their needs to make a smoother arrival, in order to determine the feasibility and needs of an online information platform for refugees.

Bottledrop customers can make online donations to Mercy Corps or anyone can bring containers to bottle drop locations and let staff know they want proceeds to go to Mercy corps.

Chambers said, in 2021, proceeds from bottle returns generated more than $5 million for nonprofits in Oregon.

Portland-based Mercy Corps has teams on the ground in Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, helping with relief efforts as the war continues to displace millions of Ukrainians.

Bria Justus is a spokesperson for Mercy Corps. She said their teams are working with local organizations to help deliver assistance. She said there have been plenty of items donated, but that cash money is what’s needed.

“So we’re seeing right now a big need for cash and information,” Justus said. “There’s a lot of confusing information with people on the move. So, we’re hoping to connect people with information about basic services, like safe routes, legal rights. Those are the areas we’re focusing on.”

Mercy Corps previously provided relief in Ukraine following the 2014 conflict with emergency cash, food, water, and sanitation supplies.

